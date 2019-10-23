Pair due in court as part of West Belfast UDA probe

Police have charged a woman (44) and a man (40) with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

These charges follow a Paramilitary Crime Task Force search and arrest operation in Newtownabbey and north Down yesterday, (Tuesday, October 22).

Both persons are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, October 23.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.