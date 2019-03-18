Pensioner left distressed after Jordanstown burglary

Police are appealing for information after heartless thieves targeted the home of a woman in her 70s on Saturday evening.

Detailing the incident, Inspector McCarron said: “We received a report around 7.45pm the sole occupant of a house in the Jordanstown Road area went to the rear of the property, around 7.30pm, after hearing a noise. When the woman opened the door, two men pushed past her and into the house.

“The two males made the woman, who is aged in her 70s, sit on the sofa while they searched her property before fleeing with a sum of money.

“The woman was not injured, but she has been left very distressed by what must have been a frightening ordeal for her.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw two males acting suspiciously, or who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1206 of 16/03/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Condemning those behind the incident, Threemilewater DUP representative, Cllr Stephen Ross said: “We see again another vulnerable pensioner within our community subjected to fear within their own home. It is completely unacceptable that individuals target the frail and elderly leading to heightened anxiety and anger in the wider area.

“If you have any information about this crime it is your duty to report it to the PSNI in order to remove these cowards from our streets.”