Pensioner's car set on fire in Ballyclare

Police have launched an appeal for information after an elderly man's car was set on fire in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare.

The Times understands the vehicle was set on fire in the area of Rashee Mill at about midnight on April 25, but details were only made public by the PSNI today. Two other vehicles were damaged as a result.

If you have information to assist the investigation, contact police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of 25/04/19.

Meanwhile, officers are investigating after a missile was thrown at the window of a house in the Erskine Park area of the town.

Detailing the incident, which occurred on April 24, a police spokesperson said: "Thankfully it didn’t go through, but caused considerable damage to the outer pane. It worries me to think what could have happened, had this gone through the window and someone had been on the other side, especially as there are children residing in this house."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1430 of 24/04/19.

Information about either incident can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.