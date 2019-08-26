‘Plethora of drugs’ seized after alleged Ballyduff break in

Police made two arrests for drugs offences after responding to a report of a break in at a property in Ballyduff on Friday, August 23.

Officers responded to a report that masked men had entered a house in the Ballyfore area.

The drugs were seized in Ballyduff on August 23.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The home owner invited the officers inside to check for these invaders, but instead of finding armed and masked men, they discovered a plethora of drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia.

“Whether there was ever a break in, or this was merely the figment of a drug user’s paranoid imagination, we may never know.

“But as a result of this incident two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs possession and supply offences. Mobile phones, drugs of every classification, grinders and a large sum of cash have been taken from these people.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information about drug dealing in the borough to contact them in person at a police station, call 101, or confidentially phone Crimestoppers on 0800555111.