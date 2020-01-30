Police appeal after ‘reckless’ crossbow incident in Ballyclare

Police are investigating after receiving a report that a crossbow bolt had been discovered lodged in the downspout of a home in Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident in a Facebook post earlier this morning (Thursday), Sgt Campbell said: “Someone in the Ballyclare area found a crossbow bolt lodged in the downspout of their house.

PSNI.

“We don’t know where it came from, but the potential danger cannot be ignored.

“Imagine if this lethal object had found a different target- just think on that.

“Assuming this was recklessness, it was extremely idiotic and thankfully no one was hurt.

“There are offences associated with crossbows and their use, so please don’t let this happen again.

“If you know anything about this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1928 of the 29.01.2020.”