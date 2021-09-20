Police appeal after vehicle almost strikes child outside Newtownabbey school

The Times understands the incident occurred on September 3, but details have only been released by the police today (Monday, September 20).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A white vehicle mounted the kerb outside Glengormley Integrated Primary School. This vehicle came very close to knocking down a child on the pavement who was walking into the school.

“Unfortunately police do not have any further details of the vehicle involved.

Police have issued an appeal for information. (Image PSNI).

“This worrying incident serves as an important reminder to all drivers of the dangers outside schools at peak times. This could have been a very different outcome.

“Consider parking a short distance away and walking to reduce unnecessary congestion. Road markings are in place for a reason and have to be observed. Do not park outside schools to make use of nearby businesses, and please have consideration for others using the same area at such busy times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 3/9/21.

