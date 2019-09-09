Police appeal after vehicle ‘deliberately’ damaged at Hilton Hotel

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was damaged in the car park of the Hiton Hotel, Templepatrick yesterday (Sunday).

It is believed the incident occurred sometime between 11am and 5pm.

Hilton Templepatrick. Pic by Google.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The damaged vehicle was parked in the golf club car park of the hotel. Substantial damage has been caused to the paint work of the vehicle. From the pattern of damage, it is quite clearly deliberate.

“If you think you can assist the investigation, please contact the investigating officer by calling 101 or anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Incident number CC2019090801574 refers.”