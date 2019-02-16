Police appeal following ‘verbal dispute between female drivers’

Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the carpark and store of Tesco Direct, Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey.

The Times understands the incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm on Thursday, January 10, but details have only been made public by the PSNI today.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a local police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a verbal dispute may have taken place between the female drivers of a red Suzuki Swift and grey Citroen Berlingo following a minor collision.

“If anyone is aware of this incident and is able to provide further information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 613 10/01/19.”