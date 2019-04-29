Police appeal to parents after Ballyclare gorse fires

Police conducted patrols in Ballyclare over the weekend following recent anti-social incidents in the town.

Officers carried out patrols in the Ballyeaston Road area on Friday evening, including on land between Craighill Park and the quarry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This has been raised as an issue and recently gorse fires have been started, which is obviously a risk to life and properties bordering the gorse land.

"Again we appeal to parents to know where your children are and what they are doing. We will actively engage with youths to discourage/educate them around this issue and also deal with any criminal offences as appropriate."