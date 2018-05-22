Police appeal to trace cold caller

Police have launched an appeal after receiving a report of a male claiming to be from the Water Board calling at doors in the Newtownabbey area today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is suspected that this male is a cold caller intent on targeting vulnerable people. Thankfully on this occasion the householder refused to permit him access and the male made off.

“Could members of the public please be on the lookout for a black saloon type vehicle partial vehicle registration mark LDZ.

“The male involved is described as late 20s in age, short dark hair, with a stubble type beard, wearing a blue jumper and jeans.

“If you see anyone matching this description, please contact police on 101.”