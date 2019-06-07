Police appeal to trace convicted murderer

Police are working to locate Thomas McCabe (55), who is currently unlawfully at large.

Detective Constable William Arnott said: “McCabe, who was sentenced to life for murder, was released from prison on licence, however following a number of breaches his licence was revoked in January 2018.

“He is described as around 5’ 8” tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair. We believe he has connections to Newry, Newtownabbey and Dublin.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to him to hand himself in.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.