Police arrest suspect over attempted hijacking

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with an attempted hijacking in Belfast.

The suspect was arrested in the north of the city early this morning and remains in police custody.

He was detained in relation to an incident in the Henry Street area of Belfast during the early hours of Saturday, September 15 last year.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “Two 19 year old men were in a car park on Antrim Road in Glengormley when they were approached by two unknown males who asked for a lift to Belfast. When they arrived in Henry Street the two males threatened the men and demanded the keys of the car before making off with their mobile phones.

“A 32 year old male arrested in April in connection with the incident remains on police bail at this time.”