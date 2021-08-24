Police bidding to tackle motoring offences across Newtownabbey

Police were conducting the initiative on Monday, August 16 across Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and north Belfast alongside staff from the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Marked squad cars were on the roads across the region with unmarked vehicles and PSNI motorcycles also in key positions.

The cars were fitted with number plate recognition cameras which scanned the registration plates of vehicles they passed and alerted the officers to any cars linked to criminality such as being linked to drug dealing or burglaries, or if they were not legally on the road.

The operation was conducted on August 16.

A central team based in Belfast coordinated the operation and highlighted any vehicles which had been picked up by the numerous fixed cameras across Newtownabbey.

Our reporter sat in on the afternoon stretch of the effort which had commenced at 9am. Officers and our reporter adhered to current Covid-19 guidelines throughout, wearing face coverings while inside the police vehicle.

Throughout the two hours on the ride along it was a wall of sound as both officers’ radios were continuously contacted about suspect vehicles in the region.

The mobile patrol took in sections of the district including Monkstown estate, Hazelbank park, Rathcoole, Bawnmore, Felden and Longlands as well as the White City estate in north Belfast.

By the end of the day officers had made an arrest for driving with excess alcohol, bench warrants had been executed, a report had been made to the Public Prosecution Service for careless driving, one report made to the Public Prosecution Service for no insurance, no driving licence, using a mobile phone and defective tyres, a report and several endorsable fixed penalty notices issued for no insurance and three vehicles were seized for no insurance.

Several endorsable fixed penalty notices (points on licence and fine) were also issued for excess speed and using a mobile telephone whilst driving.

Several non endorsable tickets (fine only) were issued as well for no MOT and incorrect form of registration plates.

By the time the operation had concluded the DVA had also clamped eight vehicles and issued several tickets for no vehicle tax.

Officers engaged with road users throughout the event and stressed that points remain on a licence for three years, using a mobile phone while driving carries a penalty of six points and a fine of £200, travelling at excess speed carries a penalty of three points and a £65 fine and if drivers accumulate 12 points they will be disqualified from driving.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times following the conclusion of the operation, Sergeant David Boyd said: “Today was productive in terms of the number of offences detected and the number of people we were able to speak to in order to get the message out about road safety.

“We organised the operation in response to community concerns about motoring offences including speeding, uninsured vehicles on the roads and defective cars.

“We’ve had a visible presence across Newtownabbey and the neighbouring districts of Carrick and north Belfast and we wish to offer reassurance to the public that we’re taking these issues very seriously.

“Unfortunately there have been a number of fatal road traffic collisions in Newtownabbey this year and road safety is high on our agenda.

“We were joined by staff from the DVA and NSL Services and we appreciate their assistance in today’s operation. Events like today take a lot of organising, but we’re determined to conduct them on a regular basis in order to tackle motoring offences.

“If anyone has information about offences, please call the non emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

----

Click here to read Deaf charity producing six-part feature in Monkstown

--

A message from the Editor: