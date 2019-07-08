Police carry out patrols in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Police conducted patrols at a number of locations in Ballyclare over the weekend following recent anti-social behaviour in the town.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “With the longer summer nights comes an increase in anti-social behaviour.

“Unfortunately, police have recently received several complaints of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the Ballyclare area. This may seem like a victimless crime to some, however it is the community as a whole that suffers!

“Police encourage the public to continue to report incidents of this nature.”

Anyone with information about anti-social incidents is asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.