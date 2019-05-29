Police conduct searches in Mallusk after beer kegs stolen

Detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Division have recovered a quantity of stolen beer kegs, worth an estimated retail value of £900,000.

Detailing the operation Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “As part of our investigation we have carried out searches in the Mallusk and Omagh areas over recent weeks and have recovered stolen beer kegs worth an estimated retail value of £900,000.

Kegs worth an estimated retail value of �900,000 have been recovered.

“Drinks distributors use these kegs to deliver their product to licensed premises across Northern Ireland and then recover them when they are empty. In total, the stolen beer kegs recovered as part of our investigation are worth an estimated retail value of £900,000 and the thefts have a significant financial impact on businesses that distribute their product to licensed premises. Two men were arrested as a result of our searches and the investigation continues.

“We are committed to bringing offenders before the courts and I would appeal to anyone with information on this type of activity to contact detectives in Antrim or Omagh by calling 101, or alternatively you can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. I would also remind the owners of licensed premises to be alert to this type of crime and ensure that their premises and stock are secure.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 55-year-old man was arrested in the Holywood area on May 14 on suspicion of theft and released on bail pending further enquiries.

The spokesperson added: “A 55-year-old man was arrested in the Omagh area on May 21 on suspicion of theft and released on bail pending further enquiries.”