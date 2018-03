Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged outside a hotel in the borough yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Antrim PSNI are appealing for witnesses in relation to a silver Renault Scenic which was damaged between the hours of 9.40am until 1.40pm on 13/03/18.

“The vehicle was parked at the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick.

“If anyone has any information, contact 101 and quote serial 698 of 13/03/18.”