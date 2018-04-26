Police investigate after damage caused to car

Police are appealing for information after a note was left on a damaged car outside retail premises.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Saturday, April 7, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A Seat Ibiza was damaged when it was parked outside Ladbrokes/Subway on Longwood Road, beside Abbey Centre.

“A note was placed on the vehicle stating that a white Vauxhall Zafira had collided with the Ibiza. It’s not known if this was done by someone in the Zafira or a member of the public.

“If you were the person who left the note, or you know anything about it, please contact us on 101 and quote reference no 600 of 07/04/18.”