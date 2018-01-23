Police investigate after damage caused to house

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a house in Ballyclare.

The PSNI received a report that damage was caused to the property in the Rashee area of the town shortly after 6.30am yesterday (Monday, January 22).

Inspector Arnie O’Neill would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 148 22/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.