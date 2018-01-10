Police investigate after youths damage vehicle

Police are appealing for information after a group of teenagers caused damage to a vehicle in Mallusk last week.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “On Friday, January 5, we received a call from an upset member of the public whose vehicle had been damaged by youths throwing items on the Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey.

“This is an ongoing issue, as seen by the behaviour of some young persons on the Antrim Road, Glengormley last weekend.

“Constable Thompson asks that if any person has any information in relation to the incident on the Mallusk Road at about 6.45pm, which involved three 14-15 year olds wearing dark clothing, to please get in touch on 101 and quote police incident number 1141 of 05/01/18.”