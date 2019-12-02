Police investigate alleged assault on DUP canvasser

Police are investigating a report that a DUP member was allegedly assaulted whilst canvassing in Templepatrick at the weekend.

Austin Orr was campaigning for South Antrim DUP Westminster candidate Paul Girvan in the Antrim Road area of the village on Saturday afternoon when the alleged incident occurred.

Taking to social media on November 30, Mr Orr said: “I was assaulted on a doorstep because I want to leave the European Union. I had the leaflet pushed straight into my throat, so much that it was painful.”

Mr Orr added he has reported the matter to police.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the report of man being assaulted in the Kingscourt area of Templepatrick on Saturday, November 30.

“At around 5.50pm, it was reported to police that at approximately 4.30pm, a 33-year-old man was hit in the neck by another male.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1258 of 30/11/19.”