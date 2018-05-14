Police investigate anti-social behaviour at hospital

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused in the grounds of Whiteabbey Hospital.

It is understood criminal damage was caused to a number of empty cottages in the hospital grounds over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said: “It would appear that people have been using the area to have a drink and a number of windows have been broken.

“If you know anything about this, please ring 101 and quote incident number 351 of 14/05/18.

“We are now aware that anti-social behaviour could be taking place on the grounds during the hours of darkness and will be carrying out patrols in that area.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating after damage was caused to a car at the hospital.

The Times understands the incident occurred on April 22, but details were only made public by the police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A local resident was parked in the spaces at the Dalriada Out of Hours service between 3.20pm and 3.40pm.

“When she returned to her car, a grey Volvo, there was damage to the front passenger side wing and wheel arch.

“If anyone has any information as to how this happened, please let me know by ringing 101 and quoting incident number 1105 of 22/04/18.”