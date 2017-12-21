Police investigate arson attack

Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in the Rathcoole area.

The Times understands the incident occurred on December 3, but details were only made public by the PSNI on December 20.

A police spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Sunday, December 3, a red Citröen C3 car was set on fire in the area of Doagh Road/Rathcoole.

“Did you see anything, or have any information that might help police prosecute whoever carried out this criminal damage?

“If so, please contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 702 of 03/12/17.”