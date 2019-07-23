Police investigate attempted burglary in New Mossley

Detectives are appealing for information after an attempted burglary in the Ballyearl Drive area of New Mossley.

Detailing the incident, which occurred at around noon on July 19, a PSNI spokesperson said, “Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to come forward.

“If you have any information, please contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 887 of 19/17/19, or if you rather remain anonymous, consider calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”