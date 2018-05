Police are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision in Ballyclare.

It is understood the incident occurred in the ASDA Ballyclare carpark on Thursday, May 10.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A grey Seat Leon which was parked close to the fuel pump area of the carpark has been hit.

“If you have any information that could assist police with the investigation, contact 101 and quote reference number CC2018051001003.”