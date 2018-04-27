Police investigate break-in at building site

Police are appealing for information following an incident in the Shore Road area.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It would appear that at 3:45am, a male entered the site and gained entry to a building by damaging a door.

“Thankfully nothing was taken, but we cannot rule out that person(s) may return.

“If you witnessed anything last night, please contact us on 101 and quote Incident number 177 of 27/04/18.

“If you witness anything suspicious in or around building sites, please contact us on 101. If you see someone actively breaking in, please call 999.”