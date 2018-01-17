Police investigate burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary on Monday, January 15.

It is understood the incident occurred at a house in the Armoy Gardens area of Rathcoole.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It was reported that sometime between 5.50pm and 6.15pm on January 15, entry was gained to the premises.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting serial 971 of 15/01/2018.

“Or, if you prefer to give information anonymously, please use Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.”