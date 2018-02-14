Police investigate burglary at stables

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at Tildarg Stables.

The Times understands the site was broken into sometime between 6.45pm on Tuesday, February 6 and 8am on Wednesday, February 7, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The items stolen include 10 fully dressed bridals (four red synthetic bridal, one white synthetic bridal, four black leather bridals and one racing leather bridal black in colour with orange rubber reins).

“It is understood five bungees made of leather and rubber, five Irish Martingales, five saddles (one old mill fully dress saddle, underneath this saddle Sophie Bell is engraved in pink thread, two brown old mill fully dressed saddles and two fully dressed Zilco saddles in colour), six saddle pads in various colours, a racing bag containing a new market sheet, paddock roller and a red and green owners paddocks sheet (on this sheet it stated Hagan Homes on one side and Simpson Developments on the other), were also taken.”

“The spokesperson added: “The approximate value of all the goods is £3,000-£4,000.

“If you have any information, please contact Antrim Police on 101, quoting reference number 410 of 7/2/2018.

“Or, if you prefer, use the anonymous Crimestoppers service on 0800 555 111.”