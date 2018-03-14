Police investigate claim that van failed to stop at crossing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man alleged that a van did not stop when he was attempting to cross a road at a zebra crossing.

The Times understands the incident took place in Glengormley on February 26, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 26, we received a complaint from an older gentleman in relation to a road traffic incident at Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way (Northcott to the old hands).

“The gentleman stated he was heading towards the store, on the zebra crossing, when a small van failed to stop and forced him to stumble backwards to avoid being hit.

“If anyone recalls witnessing this, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1021 of 26/02/18.”