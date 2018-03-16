Police investigate cold callers

Police have issued advice to the public after receiving a report of suspicious activity in Glengormley.

Urging members of the community to be vigilant, a police spokesperson said: “We received a call from a local and vigilant member of the community who observed suspicious activity involving a van in the Elmfield area at about 2pm on March 15.

“As a result, we’d like to remind you of how to prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime.

“Before opening the door, look through the window and see if you can see who it is.

“If you don’t recognise them and aren’t expecting anyone, don’t open the door unless you have a safety chain.”

The spokesperson added: “Always ask for ID. Persons from the electricity, water and gas boards, and those working on behalf of charities should always carry ID.

“Please call police if you’re worried or find it suspicious. Consider using the nominated neighbour scheme.

“If anyone has any information regarding the activity mentioned, please contact us on 101 and quote incident no 758 of 15/03/18.”