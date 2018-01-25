Police investigate collision

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Monkstown.

The Times understands the incident occurred on December 20 2017, but details were only made public by the PSNI today.

Detailing the collision, a police spokesperson said: “Police in Newtownabbey are keen to trace a dark coloured Vauxhall Meriva which collided with a traffic bollard near the Spar shop on Jordanstown Road near the entrance to Monkstown estate.

“This happened on Wednesday, December 20 2017, shortly after midnight.

“If you know this vehicle, please call police on 101, quoting reference 3 of 20/12/17.”