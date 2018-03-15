Police investigate collision

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on March 14.

It is understood the incident occurred on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey, between Mount Street and Dandy Street at approximately 3.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that a Volvo type 4x4 was in the area at the time and police would appreciate any information from the public regarding this RTC and mentioned vehicle.

“If you know any information in relation to this incident, call police on 101 and quote police reference CC2018031400817.”