Police investigate criminal damage

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged on Wednesday, December 6.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Monkstown area sometime between 10:30pm and 11pm.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone with information about the damage caused to the car which was parked in the Ards Drive area to come forward.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and would in particular like to speak to the driver of a silver vehicle which was in the area.

“If you saw suspicious activity between 10:30pm and 11pm, or could provide further information about the silver car seen in the area, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1143 of December 6 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”