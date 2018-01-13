Police investigate criminal damage

Police are appealing for information after windows were broken at properties in Rathcoole last night.

It is understood items were thrown at a number of windows in the Camross Park and Rathmore areas of the estate on Friday, January 12.

Detailing the incidents in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “This has resulted in two broken windows so far. These windows will have to be replaced at great expense to the homeowners.

“If anyone in those areas has witnessed anybody throwing items at houses between the hours of 7pm and 8pm, please come forward and provide any information you can.

“Please quote serial 1181 of 12/01/18.”