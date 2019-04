Police are appealing for information after an incident of criminal damage in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information regarding an incident of criminal damage which happened at a business premises on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey close to the Abbey Centre.

“The incident happened on Saturday morning at approximately 8am. If you have any information regarding this, please phone 101, quoting reference 294 6/4/19.”