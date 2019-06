Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a vehicle in the Ards Drive area of Monkstown.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 1am and 3am on Wednesday, May 29.

PSNI badge

Detectives are calling on anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident reference number 1342 of 29/05/2019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.