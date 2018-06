Police are appealing for information after a burglary in the Glenville Park area.

The Times understands the incident occurred at around 3.30am on Monday, June 4, but details were only made public by the police on June 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote police reference CC2018060400177. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.