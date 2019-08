Police have launched an appeal for information following a hit and run road traffic collision in Glengormley this afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a hit and run RTC that occurred at Tesco Northcott, Glengormley, between 12.45pm and 2pm.

Tesco Glengormley. Pic by Google.

“If you have seen this happen, or know information about it, please phone 101 and quote serial 1071 of 29/08/2019.”