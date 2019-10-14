Police investigate Grays Lane sectarian hate crime

Police are appealing for information after a masked gang attacked a property in the Grays Lane area on Friday, October 11.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “At 10.45pm, police received a report that a number of masked men had arrived outside an address in the Grays Lane area. All of the males are reported to have had their faces covered, and wore dark clothing with their hoods pulled up.

“Two of the males, one of whom was reportedly armed with a handgun, made an approach to the front door of the property and demanded to gain entry, however, no entry was gained. It was reported that damage was caused to the door before the suspects fled on foot.

“Two people who were in the property at the time were uninjured, however, they have been left shaken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.”

Detective Inspector Brennan added: “I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area prior to, or around the time the incident was reported to us, and who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2190 of 11/10/19.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.