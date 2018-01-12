Police investigate ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information following a ‘hit and run road traffic collision’ in Glengormley.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a hit and run road traffic collision which took place last night (Thursday, January 11) between 5pm and 7.45pm.

“The reporting person stated that they left their black vehicle parked in the car park to the rear of Bridge Bar, Antrim Road, Newtownabbey.

“When they returned, they found it damaged with white paint on it.”

Appealing for information, the spokesperson added: “If anyone has any information, please contact us on 101 and quote Incident number 293 of 12/01/2018.

“We can’t be everywhere, folks, and not everywhere is covered by CCTV. Your assistance can prove invaluable in getting justice and reparations for victims.”