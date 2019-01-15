Police investigate hit and run outside school

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run road traffic collision outside a school in Glengormley.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 9 between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, but details have only been made public by the PSNI.

A police spokesperson said the collision occurred on the Hightown Road, Glengormley, across the road from Edmund Rice College.

The spokesperson added: “A silver coloured Ford Focus was damaged as a result.

“If you can assist in any way, please contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1321 of 9/1/19.”