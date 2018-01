Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire at a local park last night.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “A car was set on fire in the Valley Park, Newtownabbey on Sunday, January 7 at 11.20pm.

“Did you see anything suspicious or do you have information to help police solve this crime?

“If so, contact police on 101 quoting reference 1254 of 07/01/18.”