Police investigate Rathcoole hit and run

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the Ardgart Place area of Rathcoole.

Commenting on the incident today, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This afternoon an older gentleman reported to myself that his vehicle was parked in the cul-de-sac of Ardgart Place, when, about three weeks ago, he discovered damage to it along with what looked like paint transfer.

“There’s no CCTV available and he didn’t witness a collision, but it appears someone has hit his vehicle and driven on!”

The spokesperson added:“Folks, if you hit another vehicle, you must stop, remain to establish who owns the other vehicle and exchange details, and, where the other owner cannot be identified, report the collision to police.

“Failure to do any of these three things is a criminal offence. A vehicle can be repaired, and it’s easier to apologise to the owner and arranged payment, than to explain to a Magistrate in court why you didn’t.”

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 798 of 4/12/18.