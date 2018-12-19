Police investigate Rathcooole criminal damage

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a residential property in the Carnreagh Bend area of Rathcoole.

The Times understands the incident occurred at around 10pm on Tuesday, December 11, but details have only been made public by the PSNI.

A police spokesperson said: “The persons responsible are believed to have made off towards Carlan Close and may have been witnessed by members of the public.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the damage to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting cc2018121101353.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.