Police investigate report of ‘suspicious male looking for water’

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a ‘suspicious male’ in Glengormley.

The Times understands the incident occurred on March 5, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the Glenvarna Green area of Glengormley.

“This male is alleged to have been carrying a water bottle, stating he was looking for water. The reporting party stated this was the second time this had happened.

“Please be vigilant and if you have concerns regarding suspicious persons and vehicles, please contact asap on 101.

“It may be entirely innocent, but it does no harm for us to check it out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 542 of 05/03/18.