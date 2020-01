Police are appealing for information in relation to an incident that occurred in Ballyclare last month.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Springvale Road area of the town at approximately 7.30pm on December 30 2019 with officers taking to social media today in a fresh appeal for information.

Police are investigating.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding a suspicious male in the area, please contact police on 101 and quote the serial number 1774 of the 30/12/19.”