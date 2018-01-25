Police investigate rural burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in the vicinity of the Ballybracken Road, Ballynure.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “During this incident a Mitsubishi 4x4 vehicle registration number HFZ1689, a Hudson 10ft Cattle Trailer and a Honda quad were stolen.

“Police believe this occurred around 4am on the morning of Wednesday, January 24. If you have any information to help us bring the suspects to justice and recover these items, please contact us on 101 and quote serial number 359 24/01/18.”