Police investigate rural burglary

Police are requesting help from the public regarding a burglary from a farm in Doagh.

The Times understands the incident occurred at the property on the Ballybracken Road sometime between midnight and 9.30am on January 29.

It is understood an Ifor Williams L105 trailer including ladder rack, a red Honda 420 quad bike, a 26inch Husqvarna chainsaw and an 18 inch Husqvarna chainsaw were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this burglary, or the whereabouts of the items stolen, please contact Antrim Police on 101, quoting Serial 280 of 29/1/2018.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.