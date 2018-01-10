Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police are appealing for information following a spate of recent burglaries in the Carnmoney and Whiteabbey areas over the past few days.

Detailing the incidents, Detective Sergeant Adams said: “In all of these cases the victims were over 60 and entry was forced to each property. All of the houses were then ransacked and items including cash and jewellery were stolen.

“The first of these was at a property in the Glebe Park area of Carnmoney on Monday, January 8 at some point between 2pm and 6pm. A house on Glebe Road was then targeted on Tuesday, January 9 between 3:15pm and 6:15pm.

“Another burglary was then carried out at some point between 3:45 pm on Monday, January 8 and 9:30am on Tuesday, January 9 at a house in the Woodland Crescent area of Whiteabbey.”

Detective Sergeant Adams added: “A property was also entered at some point between 3pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 9 in the Whitehouse Park area.

“We recognise the traumatic nature of these crimes for older people and their families. As a consequence we ask that anyone with information contact detectives at Antrim on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”