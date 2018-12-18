Police investigate suspicious approach to teen

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a suspicious approach in Newtownabbey.

The incident is understood to have occurred at approximately 9am on Monday, December 17.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspicious approach made to a 17-year-old female, who was walking along O’Neill Road, Newtownabbey.

“It is alleged that a black mini van with blacked out windows followed this female to the bus stop at the top of the road, when the driver tried to persuade her to get into the vehicle.

“The driver is described as having a tattooed face and speaking with an accent that wasn’t local.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any information which may assist in identifying the driver, please contact Newtownabbey police on 101, quoting police reference 236 of 17/12/18.”