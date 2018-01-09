Police investigate theft from camping store

Police are appealing for information after 20 jackets were stolen from a retail premises in the Valley Retail Park yesterday.

The Times understands the incident at the Go Outdoors branch in the Church Road area occurred sometime on Monday, January 8.

Detailing the theft, Constable Saggers said: “Police are looking for six ‘Berghaus Fellmaster three-in-one’ jackets, of ‘Deep Water’ (blue) colour, as well as 14 ‘Arran’ jackets in colours ‘Volcano’ and ‘Carbon Black.’

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have information about the incident, or anyone who may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact Newtownabbey PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 634 08/01/18.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak with them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”